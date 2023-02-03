Students at Marshall Early Graduation School recently took a campus tour of the University of Texas at Tyler. “Our students met with students and staff, learned about admissions requirements, scholarships and much more,” the school reported.
PHOTOS: Marshall Early Graduation students tour UT Tyler
