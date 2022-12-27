Amtrak Engineer Ron Pearce dressed as Santa as he arrived in Marshall on Christmas Eve. He was Santa again as he the train departed Marshall heading back to Little Rock that same night.
PHOTOS: Santa hops a ride on Amtrak at Marshall station
