HALLSVILLE — A police standoff Friday evening at a Hallsville church has come to an end with no injuries and no shots fired, according to Harrison County Sheriff's Office Lt. Jay Webb.
Webb said about 9 p.m. Friday the standoff at Hebron Missionary Baptist Church in Hallsville had been resolved with no injuries and the person of interest was currently being interviewed by police investigators on the scene. The person involved in the standoff is not being identified by police at this time.
"The person willingly removed himself from the vehicle," Webb said Friday. "He is currently being interviewed by investigators and we are not releasing his name at this time. There were no injuries, no shots fired."
After closing nearby roadways Friday evening during the standoff, Webb said FM 449 and Dee Scott Road near the church's location at 19222 FM 449 and Dee Scott Road, were re-opened to traffic.
Harrison County Sheriff's Office deputies, firefighters and other law enforcement personnel responded to the incident Friday.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.