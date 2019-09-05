A widespread power outage Thursday afternoon in Marshall has led to the early release of several Marshall ISD campuses, the district posted on Facebook.
A transformer failure led to the power outage that affected parts of the city and Marshall High School, Marshall Junior High School, Sam Houston Elementary School and Marshall ISD's DAEP campus led to those campuses to release school early Thursday afternoon.
All other Marshall ISD campuses will release on time today.
"Buses are running with our bus riders at these campuses and we ask that all parents of car riders please make arrangements to come and pick up your students at these campuses immediately," Marshall ISD posted online.
The Marshall Junior High School volleyball games scheduled for Thursday have been cancelled.
"Please continue to treat intersections with non-functioning traffic lights as four way stops," the city of Marshall posted on its Facebook page.
The phones at Marshall City Hall are now working again, the city posted.