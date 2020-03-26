Beginning March 30, Republic Services is adjusting to prioritize for uninterrupted trash removal for Marshall and are concentrating all resources in that direction.
Republic is shifting services to suspend recycling collection and the bulk pick up which requires hands on exposure by Republic employees until the all clear is given.
Trash collection is classified as an essential service through FEMA and Republic Services
is following all guidelines. Marshall residents with both recycling and trash cans can utilize both containers for their solid waste disposal as there will be no separate recycling collection until further notice.
Beginning March 30, all materials collected by Republic Services will be disposed of in the landfill.