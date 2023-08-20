The National Weather Service also issued a red flag warning for Monday through 8 p.m., meaning there is an extreme wildfire concern from the hot and dry conditions throughout the region.
Winds are forecast to be southeast to east and near 10-15 mph, with occasional higher gusts. The humidity is forecast to be as low as 20 to 25 percent, and the temperatures are expected to be between 103 and 107 degrees.
"A Red Flag Warning means that extreme fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly," the NWS said. "A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry vegetation can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Avoid all outside burning and welding today. Do not toss lit cigarette butts outside. Report wild fires to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office."