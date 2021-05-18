The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued two river flood warnings in the area and a flash flood watch until Thursday morning due to storms and rain expected in the area.
A Flood Warning for the Sabine River near Beckville has been issued from Thursday morning until further notice.
At 7:45 a.m. Tuesday the stage was 22.8 feet. Flood stage is 26 feet. Minor flooding is forecast.
The Sabine River is expected to rise above flood stage late Thursday morning and continue rising to a crest of 28.9 feet early Saturday afternoon.
At 28.0 feet, expect considerable lowland flooding on the reach of the Sabine River from the Tatum through Beckville and DeBerry areas with flooded boat ramps, gas and petroleum wells, and even some low area cabins.
A flood warning is also in effect for the Little Cypress Bayou near Jefferson from Thursday morning until further notice.
At 1:15 p.m. Tuesday the stage was 12.1 feet. Flood stage is 13 feet. Minor flooding is forecast.
The Little Cypress Bayou is expected to rise above flood stage Thursday morning and continue rising to 15 feet Sunday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. At 14 feet, expect minor lowland flooding to continue for several days.
The flash flood watch includes the Texas counties of Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur, and Wood.
Additional rainfall totals of 2 to 5 inches with isolated higher amounts in excess of 6 inches possible, according to the National Weather Service. A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding.
Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.