At this week’s Rotary Club meeting, Rotarians got to hear from the director of the Harrison County Historical Commission, Thomas Speir, about the preparations for the Semiquincentennial, or the 250th anniversary of the United States of America that is happening in 2026.
Rotary discusses Semiquincentennial
