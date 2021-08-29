Do you remember where you were the morning of Sept. 11, 2001? We are asking our readers to share their thoughts about that day — what they were doing, what they thought and memories that have stuck with them.
Next month, in observance of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, the Marshall News Messenger will publish a special tribute including these stories from locals in the area. If you want to share yours, contact Journalists Wyndi Veigel at 903-927-5962 or Robin Richardson at 903-927-5965.
You can also email responses to wveigel@marshallnewsmessenger.com.