Severe storms possible in East Texas area beginning Sunday

Severe storms will be possible Sunday afternoon through early morning Monday across much of East Texas, the National Weather Service said.
Harrison and Marion counties are included in the "marginal risk" area.
"Thunderstorms will be possible late Sunday and into early Monday as a strong upper trough and cold front move across the region," the NWS said in a hazardous weather outlook on Friday. "A few storms could be severe, especially along and north of the I-20 corridor, with tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail all possible.
"Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday, as another cold front moves across the area," the NWS said.