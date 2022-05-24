East Texas is under the threat of severe weather today, the National Weather Service said.
"A few rounds of strong to potentially severe thunderstorms are expected Tuesday afternoon and well into Tuesday night," the NWS said. "Any severe storms will have the capability of producing some large hail and damaging winds. A tornado cannot be ruled out."
The western parts of East Texas, including the western part of Harrison and Marion counties, are at an "enhanced" (3/5) risk, while areas along the Louisiana border are under a "slight" (2/5) risk.
All of East Texas is also under a flood watch, with the NWS saying rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches with isolated higher amounts in excess of 5 inches are possible through late Wednesday night.
Most of the area is expected to get between 2 and 3 inches of rain, the NWS said.
"Heavy rain, along with a marginal risk for severe weather, will continue into Wednesday, as additional disturbances and a cold front move across the region," the NWS said. "Total event rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches, with isolated higher amounts, are possible. Dry conditions will return by the end of the work week and through the first of next week."