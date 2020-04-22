Marshall, TX (75670)

Today

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.