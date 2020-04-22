Another round of severe weather is possible today through tonight as a strong upper-level storm system arrives, the National Weather Service said.
The NWS said threats include damaging winds up to 80 mph, large hail, isolated tornadoes and localized flash flooding. The storm is expected this afternoon and into the evening.
A tornado watch has been issued for portions of East Texas including Panola County, but Harrison County is not included in the watch.
All of East Texas and western Louisiana is under enhanced risk, which is the third-highest threat level. A flash flood watch has also been issued for Harrison, Panola and Rusk Counties, with the National Weather Service saying one to three inches of rainfall is expected with this storm.
"Soils across these areas cannot take much in the way of excessive, heavy rainfall, making flash flooding a likely threat with heavy downpours," a flash flood watch notice said. "Poor drainage and flood prone areas will be particularly susceptible to flash flooding."
The National Weather Service also issued a flood warning for the Sabine River at Logansport. The river was at 26.7 feet Wednesday morning. Flood stage is 28 feet. The river was expected to crest to 28.3 feet by late Friday evening.
The National Weather Service also issued a flood warning for Black Cypress Bayou at Jefferson. The bayou was at 10.4 feet Wednesday and expected to rise above flood stage to 13.5 feet by early Friday.