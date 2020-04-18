The National Weather Service says severe weather is possible this weekend in Harrison County and the surrounding East Texas region.
"Thunderstorm chances will increase Saturday night across the Arklatex with the strongest storms capable of producing large hail and perhaps a strong wind gust," the NWS said. "The severe weather threat will increase on Sunday as an upper-level disturbance moves through the region. Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats, but a few tornadoes will also be possible."
There's a low chance for severe thunderstorms on Saturday night going into Sunday morning, with hail and gusty winds being the main threat. Most of East Texas is under a "marginal" risk of severe weather.
However, the threat increases on Sunday as the NWS says a warm front will spread north and bring a stronger disturbance. Harrison County is split between the "slight" risk area and the 'enhanced' risk region.
According to information released by the NWS, that simply means in Harrison County residents are a little bit more likely to see increased coverage of tornadoes on Sunday.
Threats on Sunday include damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes and localized flash flooding.
Timing for Marshall is expected to start mid-morning and last for a few hours diminishing as the storms move east.
"The greatest threat will be from Lufkin to Shreveport to El Dorado and areas south and east of there," the National Weather Service said. "Large hail and damaging winds would be the main threats, but conditions will also support a few tornadoes through the afternoon."