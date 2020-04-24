Harrison County and much of the surrounding region will have the potential for severe weather Friday afternoon, including damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes, the National Weather Service said.
Harrison County is under an enhanced risk, which is the third highest rating.
The National Weather Service said scattered, severe thunderstorms are expected to develop late Friday afternoon and evening.
"The severe thunderstorm threat will increase late this afternoon through this evening across much of the region, ahead of a strong upper level storm system and associated cold front that will approach the area from the west," the NWS said. "Damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes will be possible as these storms quickly spread east, and will exit the region and weaken by midnight tonight."
A flood warning for the Sabine River at Logansport was also still in effect through Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.
On Friday morning, the river was at 27.3 feet. Flood stage is 28 feet, and the National Weather Service said the river was expected to crest Sunday at 28.9 feet and then fall below flood stage on Tuesday.
"Expect minor lowland flooding of the boat ramp on the Texas side and lowland flooding into Logansport, Louisiana public park," the NWS said.
Dry conditions are expected Saturday through Monday, the National Weather Service said.