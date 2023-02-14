The National Weather Service expanded Wednesday's "slight" severe weather risk to much of East Texas on Tuesday morning, saying damaging winds is the primary threat.
Both Harrison and Marion counties are included, with the NWS saying severe weather is possible Wednesday afternoon into Thursday evening.
"More thunderstorms are expected late Wednesday and into Thursday," the NWS said in a hazardous weather outlook. "A few storms could be severe. Damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes will be possible. In addition, locally heavy rainfall may lead to more minor flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas."
On Tuesday, the NWS had issued a wind advisory through 6 p.m. across the whole region and showers and thunderstorms were falling ahead of a strong upper level trough.