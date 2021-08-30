A Shreveport man was killed and his passenger critically injured during a one vehicle crash on I-20 West late Sunday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
DPS troopers responded to the fatal crash on I-20 West in Harrison County about 8:30 p.m. Sunday and found a vehicle that had left the roadway and crashed into trees in the median.
The driver of the car was Douglas Whitson, 58, of Shreveport who was pronounced dead at the scene by Harrison County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 John Oswalt. Whitson was transported to Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall.
Whitson's passenger, Danny Macon, 68, of Shreveport, was transported to Christus Good Shepard Medial Center in Longview in serious condition.
DPS spokeswoman Trooper Jean Dark said Monday the cause of the crash is unknown and still under investigation.
"The investigators' preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2004 Ford Focus was traveling westbound on IH-20 when for an unknown reason, the vehicle traveled off the roadway to the left, into the center median where it struck several trees," Dark said. "The crash remains under investigation."