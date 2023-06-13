A Shreveport man died Friday from injuries sustained in a Harrison County car crash, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
Clinton T. Bison, 37, had been involved in a one-vehicle crash on June 2 and died Friday at Oshner LSU Health Hospital in Shreveport, DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton said.
According to a preliminary investigation, Bison was traveling south on County Road 2618 (State Line Road) about five miles north of Waskom around 8:15 p.m. June 2 when he lost control and collided into a fence and tree, causing the vehicle to roll over.
Bison was pronounced dead by Dr. Trosclair of Oshner LSU Health Hospital.