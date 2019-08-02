Following the North Grove Street drug bust that resulted in the arrest of three individuals on Wednesday, the Harrison County Sheriff's Office and Marshall Police Department SWAT Teams captured seven other individuals Thursday in a major drug bust at 405 Spruce St.
"At approximately 12 p.m., the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and the Marshall Police Department SWAT Team executed a search warrant at 405 Spruce Street in Marshall," HCSO's Chief Deputy Brandon "BJ" Fletcher indicated. "The search warrant was issued as the result of an ongoing investigation by the Harrison County narcotic investigators.
"The search warrant was served without incident and the search of the residence and a travel trailer at the location resulted in the seizure of methamphetamines and marijuana packaged for distribution, along with illegally possessed prescription pills," Fletcher said.
While at the residence, officers discovered a 2-year-old child also living there. Child Protective Services officials were call to take possession of the child.
The seven individuals arrested at the scene were: Kelvin Brown, 42, of Marshall, for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of dangerous drugs; Deandre Brown, 22, of Marshall, for possession of marijuana; Marcus Gray, 43, of Marshall, for possession of marijuana; Martial Butler, 32, of Marshall, for possession of marijuana; Brittany Mackinnon, 29, of Longview, for public intoxication, possession of dangerous drugs (2 counts); Laken Williams, 31, of Greenwood, Louisiana, for possession of marijuana; and Aleasha Evans, 38, of Karnack, for abandoning/endangering a child by criminal negligence.
"All seven subjects were booked into the Harrison County Jail," Fletcher stated.
The investigation is ongoing, officials said.
"The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Marshall Police Department are working together to take these drug dealers off our streets," said Fletcher.