Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Thursday across much of the four-state region, the National Weather Service said Wednesday.
"There is a Marginal Risk of strong to severe thunderstorms across portions of the Four State Region for Thursday Afternoon and Thursday Night," the NWS said. "Excessive Heavy Rainfall will also be possible across most of the region as well."
Areas under a marginal risk include Harrison and Marion counties, with the NWS threat assessment listing tornado potential as low, damaging winds as low, hail very low and heavy rain/flooding as slight.
Looking ahead to next week, the National Weather Service said it was monitoring conditions for severe weather on Monday, Jan. 2.
"Details are sketchy but it does appear that there will be a possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms across portions of the Four State Region sometime on Monday, January 2nd," the NWS said. "Keep watching the forecast for early next week as the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms could increase."
The NWS said confidence continues to increase on the severe weather potential on Monday, with eastern portion of Harrison and Marion counties, as of the forecast on Wednesday afternoon, looking at a "slight" risk. The NWS said timing appears to be in the afternoon to overnight hours, with exact timing becoming clearer by this weekend and the forecast becoming more accurate closer further out in the week.