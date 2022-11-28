The National Weather Service is warning of potentially severe storms Tuesday ahead of a cold front that is expected to move into the region overnight.
Most of East Texas is not expected to get the worst of the weather, though far eastern portions of Harrison and Marion counties are under a "slight" risk of severe weather. More western areas of the counties are under a "marginal" risk.
"Very warm, moist and unstable air is expected to quickly spread north into the region Tuesday, which will help fuel a potentially increasing threat for strong to severe thunderstorms mainly across portions of Deep East Texas into North Louisiana and Southern Arkansas during the afternoon and evening hours," the NWS said in a hazardous weather outlook. "Damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes are all possible, with the severe weather threat diminishing from west to east Tuesday evening in advance of a strong cold front that will move through the region overnight."
Timing-wise, the NWS said they expect storms to hit the western areas of Harrison and Marion counties between noon and 4 p.m. and more eastern areas from noon to 9 p.m.