An Elysian Fields Middle School student's death is being investigated as a possible suicide, the Panola County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
"We are investigating the death," Chief Deputy John DePresca said. "We're waiting for the medical examiner's office to do their post mortem, and we've sent investigators to Elysian Fields school to see if we could gather any more information. But at this time we don't anticipate any criminal charges involved."
Elysian Fields ISD posted a statement on Facebook on Tuesday from Superintendent Maynard Chapman saying counseling services will be available to students.
"We are all heartsick about our most recent loss in our community," Chapman wrote. "On behalf of the Elysian Fields Independent School District, I extend our sympathy to the family."
Marshall, Waskom and Karnack ISDs, along with other neighboring school districts have also posted other messages of support to EFISD and have asked their students to wear orange on Friday in support of the student’s family and the whole Yellow Jacket community.
A Go Fund Me page has been started for the family of the student to help with expenses. Find the fund here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/williams-family-memorial