Summer meal programs for children aged 18 and young will begin in June in Harrison County.
Marshall ISD
Marshall ISD’s summer feeding program is open to anyone 18 or younger. Breakfast and lunch will be served to kids at the following times and locations for free:
Marshall High School: June 5-29, Monday through Thursday, Breakfast from 7:30 to 7:55 a.m., Lunch from 11 a.m. to noon.
Price T. Young Elementary School: June 5-30, Monday through Friday, Breakfast from 7:30 to 8 a.m., Lunch from 11 a.m. to noon.
Marshall Junior High School: June 12-22, Monday through Thursday, Breakfast from 7:30 to 8 a.m., Lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Sam Houston Elementary School: June 12-23, Monday through Friday, Breakfast from 7:30 to 8 a.m., Lunch from 11 a.m. to noon.
East Texas Food Bank
The East Texas Food Bank will be bringing its free Summer Food Program to Harrison County starting on June 6 for children not to go hungry over the summer break.
The East Texas Food Bank Summer Food Program provides both breakfasts and lunches to children in the area for free to children 18 years of age or younger. You do not need to register or provide any proof of income in order to participate in the free Summer Food Program.
“The Summer Food Program began in 2005 to fill the meal gap left when the school year ends and children lose access to free and reduced-price meals they depend on for nourishment,” said East Texas Food Bank CEO Dennis Cullinane.
The full list of free Summer Food Program locations available in Harrison County is below:
Heart Dream Fellowship, 1315 Calloway St., Marshall: June 6 to Aug. 11, Monday through Friday, Breakfast from 8 to 8:30 a.m., Lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m.
Boys and Girls Club of Big Pines — Carlile, 1500 Positive Place, Marshall: June 5 to July 28, Monday through Friday, Breakfast from 8:15 a.m. to 8:45 a.m., Lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m.
Boys and Girls Club of Big Pines — Waskom, 225 School Avenue, Waskom: June 5 to July 28, Monday through Friday, Breakfast from 8:15 a.m. to 8:45 a.m., Lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m.
Meals are typically eaten at the location provided in your area and are provided at the sites from Monday through Friday. Breakfast menus can include cereal, juice, milk or breakfast bars, and lunch menus can include wraps, wedges, sandwiches with deli meat, pizza lunchables, fresh fruit and chocolate milk.
East Texas Food Bank served 32,791 meals to 2,280 children throughout East Texas in 2022 and this summer, are expected to serve 50,000 meals to over 3,400 children. The East Texas Food Bank was established in 1988 and provides over 27 million meals each year to 200 partner agencies and feeding programs with their mission to fight hunger and feed hope in East Texas.
Other than the meals that are offered, some of the locations at parks, churches and libraries will also offer free activities for children. You can find more information on the free Summer Food Program you plan to visit, as well as see the full list of locations and serving times, at their website EastTexasFoodBank.org/SummerFood or by calling (903)-597-3663.