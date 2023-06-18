SWEPCO is still estimating a Friday restoration time for its Longview service area (which includes most of East Texas) as of Sunday morning.
SWEPCO said crews continue to respond to Friday’s severe storms that caused major damage to SWEPCO’s transmission system, and noted additional storms were possible on Sunday. Overnight storms from Saturday into Sunday had added an additional 21,000 customers without power, as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
As of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, approximately 58,997 customers have had power restored; an estimated 191,003 SWEPCO customers remain without power.
Estimated restoration times were listed as follows:
Natchitoches District in Louisiana – 10 p.m., Tuesday, June 20
Texarkana District in Texas – TBD pending additional assessments
Longview District in Texas – 10 p.m., Friday, June 23
Shreveport District in Louisiana – 10 p.m., Saturday, June 24
"While lightning and high winds will temporarily slow our response our work will not stop," SWEPCO said. "Our crews, together with more than 2,800 utility professionals from AEP Texas, Appalachian Power, Indiana & Michigan Power, and Kentucky Power as well as other support from Missouri and Oklahoma will continue undaunted as we work as safely and as quickly as possible to rebuild our power delivery system and restore everyone’s service."
There has been no new update from Panola Harrison Electric since Saturday, when the company said it was continuing to work towards restoration for its customers. In Texas, PHEC said it was waiting on SWEPCO to fix transmission issues.
Cooling centers remain open in Marshall and Jefferson.
In Marshall, the Marshall Convention Center is open through 7 p.m.
In Jefferson, the Jefferson Visitor Center, 305 E. Austin, is open through 7 p.m. A case of water is available per family
The Marion County Sheriff's Office said administrative phone lines were still down and were asking residents to use 911 if they had an emergency.
Harrison County said dump sites would be open today through 5 p.m. except for Harleton, Gill and Elysian Fields. On Tuesday, they would also open from 1 to 6 p.m. — though Judge Chad Sims said he would have to confirm which ones on Tuesday would be open.
Waskom ISD said the district would be closed on Monday and that it would update the community daily as to whether it can resume its normal schedule. Marshall ISD and Jefferson ISD had previously cancelled some Monday schedules.
The Texas Department of Transportation said Interstate 20 in both directions would be closed around 3 p.m. Sunday at Eastman Road in Longview as SWEPCO installs power lines across the roadway. Work is expected to take 30 minutes, and detours will be in place.
Gov. Greg Abbott also issued a disaster declaration for Harrison and Marion counties on Saturday, adding upon a declaration previously issued after tornadoes swept through Ochiltree and Cass counties.
Weather Forecast
The National Weather Service said more severe storms are possible late this afternoon and evening across East Texas. Harrison and Marion counties were at a "slight" risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather, with damaging winds and large hail the biggest threats.
"Zones along and east of a line oriented from Jacksonville, TX to Shreveport, LA and northeast to Magnolia, AR should anticipate the redevelopment of storms this evening, continuing overnight and diminishing by daybreak Monday," the NWS said in a hazardous weather outlook, adding "Isolated coverage of thunderstorms will return late Monday afternoon and into the evening, with slight chances of daily afternoon storms continuing for our southern and easternmost zones through the week. Afternoon high temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 90s through midweek and combine with the high humidity to result in afternoon heat indices between 105 and 110 degrees across much of Deep East Texas and North Central Louisiana."
All of East Texas is also under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. Sunday as heat index values are expected up to 110 degrees.
"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors," the NWS said. "Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
"Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911."
Safety Reminders
SWEPCO issued the following safety reminders:
"For your safety and for the safety of our crews, please refrain from approaching them while they are working.
"Contact our customer service personnel with any questions about your service. You can report downed lines and other hazards to SWEPCO at 888-218-3919 or online at https://www.swepco.com/outages/report/
"Downed power lines - Never touch a downed line, or go near it, no matter how harmless it looks. The line could be energized. Stay away and keep children and pets at least ten feet away from downed lines. Treat all downed power lines as if they are energized and dangerous. Call SWEPCO or 911 immediately.
"Portable generator safety – If you use a portable or RV generator, do not plug the generator into your circuit box. Portable generators can "backfeed" electricity up the line and risk the lives of repair workers and the public. Follow the manufacturers' instructions carefully and plug essential appliances directly into the generator."