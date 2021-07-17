Harrison County Sheriff’s Office identified the alleged suspect in the standoff that occurred on Friday, July 16, as Mark Brimhall, Jr.
Brimhall has been charged in this incident with numerous offenses including: Fail to identify as a fugitive, Possession of a controlled substance, Possession of Marijuana, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and two out of county felony warrants.
Bonds have not been set for these offenses.
According to information released by HCSO, the call began around 5:45 p.m. Friday, July 16 when Harrison County 911 received a call for an ambulance and a welfare check for a male in a car at Hebron Baptist Church located on FM 449.
First responders were dispatched due to the caller stating the person appeared to be unconscious in the vehicle. The first responders arrived prior to the deputies and were met with the male suspect having a weapon in his hands and they backed away and waited for the deputies, HCSO stated in a press release.
As deputies arrived, a perimeter was established and extra units from the Emergency Response Team were dispatched to the scene as deputies attempted to get the male to speak with them. The suspect did not have any conversation or make any demands but simply stayed in the vehicle and holding the weapon.
At approximately 8:15 p.m., the subject responded to a negotiator and began phone conversations with him. After discussions, the subject threw the pistol out of the car and exited the vehicle.
He was then taken into custody without incident by deputies.
"This type of incident is very dangerous and volatile. Our deputies are highly trained and it shows when incidents, such as this, occur. The Emergency Response Team and negotiators are very capable and work closely with each other to prevent any injury to the public in situations like this. I’m very thankful of their dedication to protect the citizens of Harrison County," Sheriff B.J. Fletcher said.