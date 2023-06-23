Power has been restored to more than 95 percent of nearly 250,000 Ark-La-Tex residents following last week’s super cell storm, SWEPCO said in a Friday evening update.
About 10,000 of their customers remained without power, a week after storms caused widespread damage in the area.
“In my career, this was easily one of the worst storms we’ve seen in regard to the extensive and historic transmission damage across our three-state service territory,” said Brett Mattison, SWEPCO President and COO. “As part of our normal storm preparedness efforts, the SWEPCO team has practiced our storm response. There was no forewarning for this June storm and our training proved to be vital in our restoration efforts.”
“I remain proud of the SWEPCO team who were joined by nearly 4,000 utility professionals. Together our SWEPCO team joined by additional resources have demonstrated resolve, resiliency and grit while working hard to rebuild our energy delivery system,” Mattison added.
As of 3:30 p.m., SWEPCO reports show an estimated 10,000 customers remain without power including:
- 6,450 customers in Shreveport district including Bossier City and Haughton
- 3,517 customers in the Longview district including Marshall, Carthage, and Gladewater
SWEPCO said that customers who get a text alert that their power is back on when they are still without power should report their outage by replying OUT to that text message.
Panola Harrison General Manager Austin Haynes, in a Friday evening update, said they continue working to restore power. They have about 1,000 members without power still, he said.
PHEC said they completed one of the electric crossings across Interstate 20 on Friday and did it in a swift seven minutes and 39 seconds.
“You may receive a call from our office staff asking if your power has been restored,” Haynes said. “The reason for this is because sometimes our outage system predicts that an area, or a home, is without power even though it has been restored. Your willingness to tell us if your power is back on helps prevent us from sending a lineman where he is not needed.”