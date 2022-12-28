At center, Lea McGee, director of the Henry F. Selcer Memorial Empty Stocking Fund, accepts a donation from representatives of the Harrison County branch of the Texas Extension Education Association (TEEA). The local TEEA was one of many organizations to donate to the annual Henry F. Selcer Memorial Empty Stocking Fund. Through the Empty Stocking Fund, families can apply for their children to receive Christmas presents they might not otherwise receive. The local charity provides gifts to about 300 children ages 12 and younger throughout the county, annually.
TEEA donates to Harrison County Empty Stocking Fund
- Special to the News Messenger Photo
