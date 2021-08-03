On Tuesday afternoon Marshall firefighters responded to a blaze that displaced several residents after an apartment fire.
At 1:52 p.m. Marshall fire units were dispatched to a structure fire at the 1300 block of Washington Place East. One of the tenants informed dispatch that smoke was coming from the building.
Upon arrival, firefighters were faced with heavy, black smoke pouring from the front entrance. An interior attack was made and firefighters were able to extinguish the fire.
There were no injuries however, several tenants were displaced due to the severity of the fire and damages caused. Red Cross was called to aid the residents.
“This was a large house modified into four separate living units. Our guys did a fantastic job today. Considering the complexities of fighting fire in a structure of this age and the modifications made, this could have had an outcome much worse,” Marshall Fire Chief Reggie Cooper said.
The fire is under investigation and there has been no cause determined at this time.