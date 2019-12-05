The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting after a man was fatally shot in the 600 block of South Allen Street Thursday when officers attempted to execute a search warrant.
The deceased was identified as 31-year-old Demetrius “Mechie” Williams.
According to officials at the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to the location, at 604 S. Allen St., around 11:09 a.m., to execute a narcotics search warrant signed by 71st Judicial District Judge Brad Morin.
“That was the whole reason why we were there,” said Lt. Jay Webb. “We were going there to search the house.”
He confirmed that Williams was the person of interest that they went to conduct the search warrant on and speak to. Things took a turn when Williams allegedly attempted to flee the scene, officials said.
“He was fleeing the scene,” said Webb. “He was trying to run over the deputy.
“It’s a situation that’s being investigated, obviously as an officer involved shooting and we can’t give a whole lot,” said Webb.
Marshall Police Department responded to assist with securing the area, as Texas Rangers examined the scene.
No other injuries were reported, including officers.
DPS Sgt. Jean Dark advised that the DPS Texas Rangers responded to a request by Sheriff Tom McCool to conduct the investigation since it involved his agency.
"This is an ongoing investigation and no further information is available," said Dark.
The victim, Williams, was no stranger to law enforcement, as his arrest record spanned from aggravated robbery to resisting arrest/search or transport, to assault, to deadly conduct. Arrests also include several drug-related offenses dating from 2007 to his latest arrest by DPS, in July, for possession of marijuana.
HCSO Chief Deputy Brandon Fletcher said deputies involved in Thursday's shooting incident will be placed on administrative leave, per policy.