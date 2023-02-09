Direct from Broadway, the Jersey Tenors will be performing at Memorial City Hall on Friday, Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are on sale now and available at memorialcityhall.com or by calling the Box Office at (903) 934-7992.
“The Jersey Tenors are the newest Opera/Rock Mash-up sensation, creating an explosive blend of iconic Opera classics alongside Rock ‘N Roll greats like Queen, Elton John, and Bon Jovi — to name but a few. But! We are also Jersey Proud — and we do not forget where we came from, so we highlight some of Jersey’s finest like Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, Frank Sinatra, Bruce Springsteen, Kool and The Gang, and even Jersey Girl Whitney Houston!” according to a description provided by Memorial City Hall.
Brian Noonan has enjoyed over 20 years in the entertainment business. He has starred on Broadway and National Touring Companies as The Phantom in Phantom of the Opera, Enjolras in Les Miserables, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde in Jekyll & Hyde, Cable in South Pacific with the legendary Robert Goulet, Gus/Growltiger in Cats and Jesus Christ Superstar.
Vaden Thurgood has performed nationally as Michael in Smokey Joe’s Cafe (20th Anniversary National Tour), and regionally in Good News! (Goodspeed Opera House), Dr. Hart in Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots (La Jolla Playhouse), Rocky in Damn Yankees: Red Sox Version (Ogunquit Playhouse), Vernon in Damn Yankees (Paper Mill Playhouse, 5th Avenue Theater).
Michael Pilato has been seen in the national tour of Green Day’s American Idiot as Favorite Son and Tunny. Some of his favorite roles include Emmett Forest in Legally Blonde with Norwegian Cruise Lines, the Jock in Brat Pack with For the Record Productions, Jamie in The Last Five Years with Sol Theatre Group, Lancelot in Camelot with Fuse Productions, Roger in Rent with Penn State Center Stage, Al Deluca in A Chorus Line directed by Mitzi Hamilton, and Sonny in Grease at the Cape Playhouse.
Benjamin Lurye’s favorite credits include Signature Theatre (VA): A Little Night Music, Diner, Sweeney Todd; Olney Theatre: My Fair Lady, Sweeney Todd, Mary Poppins, Joseph… Dreamcoat, Forever Plaid; Rep Stage: Sweeney Todd, The Fantasticks; Ford’s Theatre: Hello, Dolly!; 1st Stage: Floyd Collins, Parfumerie; Toby’s Dinner Theatre: Les Miserables, Joseph…Dreamcoat, 1776, Ragtime; Bristol Riverside Theatre: A Comedy of Tenors; Virginia Rep: Cinderella; and Artistree Music Theatre Festival: Forever Plaid.
“This show will certainly sell-out, so get your tickets now before they’re gone!” Memorial City Hall said.
All shows at Memorial City Hall are presented in association with the 92.3 The Depot, QX-FM, AMI Radio Group, The Marshall News Messenger and 103.9 KMHT with a special thanks to the Texas Commission on the Arts for their support. Memorial City Hall is located at 110 East Houston St. on the historic town square in downtown Marshall.