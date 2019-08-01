Marshall Police Department’s SWAT Team along with the Harrison County Emergency Response Team arrested three individuals as a result of a drug bust on Wednesday in the 600 block of North Grove Street.
“At approximately 3 p.m., the Marshall Police Department SWAT Team and the Harrison County Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at 603 North Grove Street in Marshall,” Len Ames, public information officer for MPD, informed. “The search warrant was issued as a result of an ongoing investigation by narcotics investigators with the Marshall Police Department.”
The warrant was served without incident and the search of the residence resulted in the seizure of more than six pounds of marijuana, six firearms, a small amount of suspected cocaine, in addition to several other miscellaneous illegally possessed narcotics. Officers also located approximately $2,600 in cash, along with a large quantity of counterfeit currency, inside the residence, said Ames.
The three occupants in the residence that were arrested were: Keyan Devon Jernigan, 25; Daric Torrez Johnson, 26; and Lavonza Dewayne Spears, 19.
All were all charged with delivery of marijuana over 5 pounds, less than 50 pounds in a drug free zone, two counts of theft of a firearm, and possession of dangerous drugs. They were booked into the Harrison County Jail.
“This investigation is ongoing and additional information may be released as it becomes available,” Ames advised.