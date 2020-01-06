A Sunday night car crash claimed the lives of two Marshall residents, according to Department of Public Safety officials.
The deceased were identified as 22-year-old Haley Lynn Carroll and 24-year-old Dusty James Gabbard.
"At 6:55 yesterday evening, troopers responded to a three-vehicle fatal crash on US-80, 0.5 mile east of the city of Marshall in Harrison County," DPS Sgt. Jean Dark indicated. "According to the investigators preliminary report, the driver of a 2007 Dodge Caliber, Haley Ann Carroll, 23, of Marshall, was traveling southbound on County Road 2218 approaching the intersection of US-80."
Dark said reportedly Carroll failed to stop at the intersection and lost control of the vehicle, which rolled over into the eastbound lane of US Highway 80 where an eastbound 2017 Ford Mustang driven by Nathan Charles Guyer, 20, of Marshall, struck it.
"That impact caused the Dodge to enter the westbound lane where a 2019 Chevrolet Blazer, driven by Jesse Wayne Wink, 69, of Marshall, struck it" she said.
Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Judge Clarice Watkins pronounced Carroll and a passenger, Dusty James Gabbard, 24, of Marshall, deceased at the scene. Both were taken to Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall.
Guyer was treated and released by Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center – Marshall.
Wink and a passenger, Barbara Wink, 65, of Marshall were taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center–Marshall in stable condition, said Dark.