Thunderstorms could bring severe weather to East Texas tonight

The National Weather Service has put much of East Texas under a "slight" (2/5) risk of severe weather this afternoon through tonight.
"Expect increasing chances for strong to severe thunderstorms, mainly late this afternoon through tonight across roughly the northwest half of the Four-State Region where a Slight Risk is highlighted by the SPC," the NWS said. "Damaging wind gusts and large hail will be the primary threats with locally heavy rainfall also possible, mainly across Southwest Arkansas along with the adjacent parts of Northeast Texas and North Louisiana."
The NWS, in a hazardous weather alert, said additional thunderstorms will be possible through the remainder of the weekend and into next week as a cold front stalls near the coast and lifts back north Monday as a warm front.
"Meanwhile, multiple upper level disturbances will transition across the region through mid week and bring locally heavy rainfall with some storms," the NWS said. "These periods of heavy rainfall may present some possible flooding concerns through the middle of next week with total event rainfall amounts generally expected to range between 3-6 inches along with isolated totals possible."