SWEPCO says 90 power has been restored to percent of their customers after almost a week of work.
"Following the massive restoration effort, more than 225,000 Ark-La-Tex residents have had their power restored," SWEPCO said in a Thursday evening update. "The work in three states has been described as historic with more than 3,978 utility professionals from across the U.S., offering support."
SWEPCO said approximately 21,800 Ark-La-Tex residents remain without power, but that they continue to work to get everyone back online. That included about 5,440 customers in the Longview district including Marshall, Carthage and Gladewater
SWEPCO said it is using Incident Command Structure (ICS), a management model used successfully by the military, emergency response organizations, local and state agencies and private organizations, including other utilities.
Key steps in the restoration process highlighted by SWEPCO include:
Main Line: When inclement weather interrupts power to a major part of a community, priority is given to restoring circuits that deliver electricity to essential public safety facilities such as hospitals, 911 call centers, water treatment plants, police and fire stations.
Large Areas: Next, SWEPCO performs repairs that restore electric service to the largest pockets of customers in the shortest amount of time. In some situations, a single repair can restore service to hundreds or thousands of customers.
Smaller Clusters: SWEPCO then makes repairs to portions of circuits that restore service to smaller pockets of customers. These repairs may restore service to dozens of customers when completed.
Individual Lines: In the final phase, work is done to restore power to individual properties. It may be a single home, business, or apartment complex. This phase of the restoration process can be especially time consuming after a major storm.
Panola Harrison Electric, in a late Wednesday post from General Manager Austin Haynes, reported 876 outages remaining in Harrison County and 219 outages in Panola County. On Thursday, PHEC reported crews were working south of U.S. 79, in the Caddo Lake/Baldwin area, in the Blanchard/Longwood area, in the U.S. 80 and Waskom area, Strickland Springs and Ireland Williams Road, south of U.S. 59 close to I-20, Blocker Road, U.S. 79 and Bethany, Panola County Roads 3232 and FM 2517, Keachi and the Keithville/Springridge/South Shreveport area.
PHEC said a Sparks crew was working on an Interstate 20 frontage road and getting ready to run lines across the interstate on Friday.
Haynes also offered the following answers to common questions they had been receiving:
Why have we not seen any crews working on our road?
Crews have to fix the lines between the substation and your road before you may ever see them on your road. Depending on the damage they encounter, this may be a lengthy process. Moving from a substation to a specific road could take hours or days depending on the damage. Just because you don’t see anyone on your road, doesn’t mean they are not working on your specific outage.
Why would a work truck drive our road and then leave?
We have spotters out riding our lines to report back any additional damage they may encounter. For example, today one of our reconnaissance teams found trees down in the middle of a pasture that had not been reported by other personnel or crews. We knew there was an outage in the area, but we didn’t know the exact cause (i.e. tree down). These spotters help identify the cause and then report back which materials or teams may be needed to correct the issue.
How much longer?
As we have said from the beginning, this is a multi-day outage. As we have worked through this recovery process, we continue to encounter additional repairs that are needed. It is still going to take multiple days to have all of our members fully restored.
What is the process for restoration?
We are approaching this very methodically throughout our entire system. Although it is hard to see from the outside, there is strategy to our process. I realize this does not make the waiting process any easier for our members.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims said the Texas Baptist Men's Chainsaw Group was in the county helping out.
"They respond to critical issues like a tree on your house or blocking your driveway," Sims said. "They will not cut trees that are out in the yard well away from the house. If you need help or would like to volunteer to help, please call (972) 639-6987. Leave a detailed message if no answer.
"The Texas Baptist Men encourage churches with volunteers to establish 'yard clean-up crews,'" Sims said. "This is a great outreach and a good way to help your neighbor."
Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur reported dumped were set up at the Voting Center, 504 N. Alley and 501 N. Haywood at the Community Center for residents.