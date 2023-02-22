The Marshall All-America City Chapter of Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc. held its monthly meeting at Central Perks Restaurant on Friday, Feb. 17. As a part of its literacy program, TLOD donated a computer, school supplies, and various other items to G.W. Carver Community Center’s after school program. Lady Ann Fields, the chapter’s president, stated, “Since 1964, TLOD has been serving youth and adults. As an organization, it is not only our duty but also our pleasure to aid in the educational efforts of our community.”