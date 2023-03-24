The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for all of East Texas through 7 p.m. Friday.
Counties include Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Houston, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Trinity, Upshur and Wood.
Threats include a few tornadoes, scattered hail and scattered wind gusts up to 65 mph.
The National Weather Service has upgraded Friday's severe weather potential for much of East Texas yesterday. The regionis now at a “slight” risk (2/5) of severe storms Friday afternoon and evening.
“A potentially significant severe weather threat will exist across much of the region Friday, as showers and thunderstorms develop across Southeast Oklahoma, adjacent Southwest Arkansas, and Eastcentral Texas during the morning, before shifting east across the remainder of the region during the afternoon and evening,” the National Weather Service said in a hazardous weather outlook.
The NWS said additional showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday as a warm front moves northward into Deep East Texas and Central Louisiana.