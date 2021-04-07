Tornado watch issued for East Texas through 8 p.m. Wednesday

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch through 8 p.m. Wednesday for East Texas and the Ark-La-Tex region.
Threats include scattered hail up to lime-size possible, wind gusts up to 70 mph likely and likely a few tornadoes, the NWS said.
Texas counties included are: Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood.
East Texas remains under a "slight risk" of severe weather, according to the National Weather Service. Storms are expected to move through the area Wednesday afternoon and into the evening.
"A more conditional threat exists across Southeast Oklahoma and Northeast Texas," the NWS said in a hazardous weather alert issued early Wednesday. "Conditions will be conducive for damaging wind gusts, large hail and isolated tornadoes this afternoon through this evening where severe thunderstorms develop. The severe weather threat should end across Northeast Louisiana after midnight."