The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for parts of the East Texas region through 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Threats include a couple of strong tornadoes, isolated hail up to ping pong size and scattered wind gusts up to 75 mph.
Texas counties included are Angelina, Cherokee, Harrison, Houston, Jasper, Marion, Nacogdoches, Newton, Panola, Polk, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, Shelby, Trinity, Tyler and Walker.
"Severe weather and heavy rainfall is possible today into tonight, as a much stronger upper-level trough approaches the region," the NWS said in a hazardous weather outlook issued Wednesday morning. "All modes of severe weather will be possible, including tornadoes. However, damaging winds appear to be the greatest threat at this time."