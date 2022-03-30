Tornado watch issued through 1 p.m. for Harrison, Marion counties

A tornado watch has been issued for Harrison and Marion counties through 1 p.m., the National Weather Service said.
Threats include a few tornadoes, isolated hail up to quarter size and scattered wind gusts up to 80 mph.
Texas counties the tornado watch include: Bowie, Camp, Cass, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood.
Storms on Wednesday afternoon could bring some severe weather to East Texas, the National Weather Service said.
“There will be a continued threat of strong to severe thunderstorms through the mid morning hours on Wednesday before the storms push east of the region,” the NWS said. “Again, the primary threats associated with these storms will be damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes, and some storms could also produce large hail and brief heavy downpours.”
A wind advisory was in effect through 7 a.m. Wednesday, with southerly winds gusting up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms were expected to become widespread across the region overnight and into the predawn hours Wednesday — but risk of severe weather was not expected to hit the area.
Instead, the NWS expects potential severe weather to hit this afternoon into the evening hours. Harrison and Marion counties have a “slight” risk of severe weather. The NWS expected a higher risk of severe weather to the east in Louisiana and Mississippi.