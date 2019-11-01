A traffic stop conducted by Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Thursday night resulted in the arrest of two individuals and the seizure of drugs, a firearm and cash.
“On Oct. 31, 2019, at approximately 10 p.m., Harrison County Deputy Clinton observed a passenger car traveling on (State) Highway 43 North with a defective tail light,” a press release from HCSO Chief Deputy Brandon Fletcher indicated. “The vehicle was stopped for the violation and the driver was identified as Jauque Kuykendall.”
During the stop, the deputy could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the interior of the vehicle. To further investigate, the passenger, identified as Romelia Aguirre, was asked to step out of the vehicle.
“After talking with the driver and passenger, deputies conducted a search of the vehicle,” Fletcher noted. “Deputies found approximately 200 grams of alleged methamphetamines, $7,000 in cash and a handgun.”
Both occupants were arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail.
Kuykendall, 23, of Marshall, was charged with manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance more than or equal to 200 grams, but less than 400 grams; unlawfully carrying a weapon; and money laundering more than or equal to $2,500, but less than $30,000.
Aguirre, 22, of Marshall, was also charged with manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance more than or equal to 200 grams, but less than 400 grams; and money laundering more than or equal to $2,500, but less than $30,000.
“This is an ongoing investigation,” said Fletcher.