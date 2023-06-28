No was injured and no environmental issues were reported when eight freight cars of a train derailed Wednesday morning, the City of Marshall said.
Evans Street near the Marshall Depot is closed, the city said, because of the train derailment.
Motorists are encouraged to see another route.
Officials at the station said the derailment occurred about 7 a.m. Marshall Fire Chief Reggie Cooper, who responded to evaluate the scene, said they don’t know how the derailment occurred, but no injuries were reported.
“Everybody’s good,” he said when asked the status of the conductor, and any other train officials onboard.
Only eight freight cars were impacted.
“These are car hauls so we don’t have any hazardous materials issues to worry about,” Chief Cooper reported. “Eight cars were affected. They were carrying 12 vehicles, per car.”
“There are eight train cars rolled over. So, at this time, the city of Marshall’s only issue is the fact that Evans Street is blocked; however, train officials said within 30 minutes to an hour they would have that unblocked. So, they’re on top of it,” Cooper said about 11 a.m. Wednesday. “This is a Union Pacific investigation. They’re in control of it. We, as a city, really have no part to play in it.”