Tropical Storm Nicholas to bring rain to East Texas this week

Tropical Storm Nicholas is expected to bring rain to the East Texas area this week, the National Weather Service said.
"A tropical system currently in the Gulf of Mexico may bring widespread heavy rain to the Four-States region by Tuesday," the NWS said in a hazardous weather outlook issued Sunday morning. "Depending on storm track and intensity, flooding and flash flooding may be possible into next weekend."
Nicholas formed in the Bay of Campeche over the weekend and is expected to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico before making landfall along the Texas coast within the next few days.
The NWS was forecasting the storm to lessen into a tropical depression on Wednesday by the time it reaches the East Texas area.