SWEPCO and Panola Harrison Electric continue to make progress on restoring power across the region.
SWEPCO was reporting 91,297 total outages across their service hour. PHEC said four new crews from Sparks Energy were arriving to help out today as they continue to work.
PHEC also provided this list of locations where crews were working this morning:
- Josey Ranch, towards the lake
- Longwood
- Stanley
- U.S. 79
- U.S. 80 and in the Waskom area
PHEC said it was also planning to work on I-20 crossings today and tomorrow.
"If you do not see your particular areas on the list, please know that we have not forgotten about you," PHEC said. "We have crews working in other major outage areas that are not listed, and we have linemen working on the more isolated outages as well."
PHEC General Manager Austin Haynes, in a Monday night update, said they started with 18,000 customers out on Friday and were sitting at 4,400 members with outages on Monday.
Marshall Area Updates
Cooling centers are open at the following locations:
- Marshall Convention Center, 2501 East End Boulevard South, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- The Marshall Pet Adoption Center, 2502 E. Travis St., will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for those who need a place to help pets cool off. All pets must be on leashes or in carriers/crates and be updated on shots. Please be prepared to stay with your pet.
- Immanual Baptist Church, 2408 W. Pinecrest Drive in Marshall, said it would open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. A hot dog lunch is planned at noon, and a breakfast dinner will take place at 5 p.m.
- The Jefferson Visitor Center, 305 E. Austin St. in Jefferson, is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Water will be distributed at the Marshall Convention Center from 11 a.m. until supplies run out. Stay in your car and come to the west side/entrance. See diagram below.
A large shipment of ice and water is also set to be available at the Jefferson Visitor Center from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Bring something to put the ice in. Traffic should enter away from the courthouse on Austin Street. See diagram below.
Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur also said water would be distributed at Prospect Baptist Church and the Smithland Fire Department.
The City of Marshall said recycling services would be suspended in June so that residents could use their recycling cart for trash and food disposal. All food items must be double bagged. The city said recycling services would resume in July.
The city also said the Pet Adoption Center is currently not taking any animals for intake at this time.