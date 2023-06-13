Marshall, TX (75670)

Today

Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe, especially this evening. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe, especially this evening. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.