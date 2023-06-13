Two men have been charged with murder in connection with the 2022 shooting death of Jerrold Maze Jr., the Marshall Police Department said Tuesday.
Andrek Jakhob Williams, 21, of Houston and Iymahd Nikwane Anderson, 20, are being held in the Harrison County Jail. Their bond is set at $1 million each on the murder charge.
Williams was booked into the jail on May 19, while Anderson was booked June 6. Anderson is also charged with possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia.
Marshall police were called to the 600 block of Holland Street on April 4, 2022 in reference to a “trouble unknown” call of a person knocking on a door, according to a press release issued Tuesday.
Officers found that one person had been shot and taken to the hospital by private vehicle. The officers found the car at the hospital and spoke with the driver, who said her passenger had been shot several times by an unknown person wearing a mask and dark-colored clothing.
The victim was identified as Maze, 20. He died at the hospital from his injuries.
MPD said an investigation by Marshall Police Department detectives and the Joint Harrison County Violent Crimes & Narcotics Task Force led to the arrests. The homicide division of the Houston Police Department also assisted in the investigation, MPD said.
“It is great to see the cooperation between MPD, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies working together to seek justice for victims of senseless violence," Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth said.