ATLANTA — Due to a slight chance of winter weather conditions this weekend, TxDOT crews plan to pretreat bridges and overpasses Thursday across the Atlanta District as a precautionary measure.
Motorists are asked to be mindful of TxDOT vehicles that will be spreading brine on roads.
TxDOT urges drivers to slow down and increase the following distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you.
Visit driveTexas.org or call 1-800-452-9292 for around-the-clock updates on highway conditions.
On Monday, NWS Meteorologist Brandon Thorne said a La Niña pattern is to blame for warmer temperatures during the past week. Monday’s high temperature of 79 degrees was just shy of the record of 80 degrees set in 2015.
By the weekend, cooler daytime temperatures and overnight lows below freezing are expected.
“We will ring in the new year with a strong cold front,” Ross said.
Scattered storms are expected, and Ross said he would not be surprised to see severe weather across the area.
Temperatures will begin to drop significantly late Saturday, with a high of about 40 degrees Sunday and a low in the mid-20s.
“That’s a 50-degree temperature change,” he said of the expected Saturday high temperature to the Sunday low. “The first Sunday of the new year will be quite chilly. I don’t think it will even reach 50 degrees Sunday. Temps by Monday morning will drop well below freezing.”
There’s even a chance of sleet and snow showers in the region early Sunday.
“Right around sunrise Sunday, we could see some sleet or even a flurry or two,” Ross said.