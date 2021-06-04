A planned road closure of Interstate 20 near Hallsville this weekend has now been canceled due to forecasted inclement weather, the Texas Department of Transportation announced Friday.
The scheduled closure of I-20 between Longview and Hallsville to demolish the bridge at Lansing Switch Road this weekend has now been postponed TxDOT said Friday.
Weather forecasts for this weekend in Harrison County show showers and thunderstorms on early Saturday with a high near 79 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport. Chance of rain Saturday is 80 percent.
The showers and thunderstorms are set to continue throughout Sunday with a high temperature near 81 degrees and a chance of rain at 90 percent.
Travelers were told Wednesday they would be forced to find alternate routes around that portion of I-20 this weekend as TxDOT workers performed the bridge demolition.
The bridge demolition project is being conducted in preparation for its replacement.
TxDOT said Friday the bridge demolition and I-20 road closure will be postponed until weather permits the work.
Anyone having any questions about the future road closure or demolition work can call the Texas Department of Transportation Marshall area office at 903-935-2809 for more information.