A portion of U.S. 80 between Hallsville and Gregg County will be resurfaced, the Texas Department of Transportation said.
Work on the project expected to take about nine months to complete.
“This project will encompass all four lanes of Highway 80 from the Gregg County line to Tom Brown Parkway, an area that is 6.7 miles in length,” said Marshall Area Engineer Jacob Vise.
Madden Contracting Company, LLC of Minden, Louisiana was awarded the contract with a bid of $6,333,886.
Weather permitting, work should begin in November 2023 and take about nine months, TxDOT said.