The City of Marshall has rescinded a Boil Water Notice to customers affected by a water main break that occurred on Aug. 13 in the 1600-block of West Rusk St., behind West End Park.
The city received a satisfactory test result from Ana-Lab in Kilgore this afternoon, allowing the city to rescind the Boil Water Notice.
Customers who were affected by the water main break no longer need to boil their water prior to consumption.
If customers have questions, they may contact the Public Works Department at 903-935-4516.
----
TUESDAY, Aug. 13:
The City of Marshall Public Works Department has issued a Boil Water Notice for customers affected by a 10-inch water main break that occurred on Tuesday, Aug. 13 in the 1600 block of West Rusk Street, behind West End Park, which has caused an undetermined amount of customers to experience little to no water pressure.
Public Works crews have also had to completely shut off water to the line in order to make repairs to the line. Crews are working to quickly and safely repair the 10-inch water main break and restore service. Other areas of the city may notice a drop in water pressure while the break is being repaired.
Due to the low water pressure and/or no water pressure during the repair, water for consumption, cooking and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption. Bring water to a vigorous rolling boil and then boil for an additional two (2) minutes.
In lieu of boiling, residents in the affected area may choose to purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source. The city will advise affected residents when it is no longer necessary to boil the water.
Because the break occurred to a main line, there is no definite way to determine what areas near the break are or are not affected. If customers are unsure whether they should boil their water, and have experienced little to no water pressure, play it safe and boil.
Questions about this issue should be directed to the city’s after-hours water utilities phone number at 903-935-4487.