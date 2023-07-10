Upon a veteran’s death, numerous benefits are available for a surviving spouse, surviving child and parents. One benefit is Dependence and Indemnity Compensation (DIC). DIC is a monthly, tax-free benefit paid to eligible survivors of:
- Service members who died while on active duty active duty for training or inactive duty training, OR
- Veterans who died as a result of a service-connected injury or disease, OR
- Veterans who did not die as a result of a service-connected injury or disease, but were totally disabled by a service-connected disability:
- For at least 10 years before death, OR
- Since their release from active duty and for at least five years before death, OR
- For at least one year before death, if they were a former prisoner of war and died after September 30, 1999.
For a surviving spouse, you may be eligible for DIC benefits if you are a surviving spouse who:
- Married a service member who died on active duty, active duty for training or inactive duty training, OR
- Married the deceased veteran before January 1, 1957, OR
- Married a veteran who died from a service-connected injury or disease, if the marriage began within 15 years of discharge, OR
- Married the deceased veteran for at least one year, OR
- Had a child with the veteran and cohabitated with the veteran until their death.
NOTE: If you have a child with the veteran but were separated, you must not be at fault for the separation and not be remarried to be eligible.
A surviving spouse who remarries after the veteran’s death may still be eligible for benefits:
- If you remarried on or after January 1, 2004, and were at least 57 years old, OR
- If you remarried on or after December 16, 2003, were at least 57 years old, and your claim was received before December 16, 2004, OR
- If you remarried on or after January 5, 2021, and were at least 55 years old.
For a surviving child, you may be eligible for DIC if the veteran parent:
- Died in the line of duty, OR
- Died as a result of a service-connected injury or disease.
The child must also be unmarried and either:
- Under the age of 18, OR
- Between the ages of 18 and 23 and currently attending school.
NOTE: Certain helpless adult children may also be eligible.
For a surviving parent, you may be eligible for DIC if the veteran child:
- Died in the line of duty, OR
- Died as a result of a service-connected injury or disease.
If interested in learning more about DIC or any other claim benefit services, visit us in the Harrison County Annex at 102 W. Houston or give us a call at (903) 935-8415 x1291 (Kerry Easley) or x1290 (Donald Hocutt).