“Do you know where your kids are?” are words we heard uttered across the air waves as a public service announcement for parents on American television from the late 1960s through the late 1980s, but for a veteran, there are similar important words: “Do you know where your DD214 is?”
As a veteran and recently appointed Harrison County Veterans Service Officer, the DD214 form is the most important document veterans should have in their possession.
A veteran’s military discharge papers are officially known as a DD Form 214, and the document is received by all veterans as a Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty military service. In essence, the DD214 is a veteran’s proof of military service and across the Department of Defense, all military branches use the same form. As a veteran since 2020 and in support of veterans applying for compensation and pension benefits, the DD214 should be considered gold since it is crucial in unlocking a person’s military benefits.
The document provides veterans with an accurate and complete summary of their active military service as well as dates of service, any unit or personal awards received, the reason for discharge and characterization of service. Further, the separation document contains information normally needed to verify military service for benefits, retirement, employment and membership in veteran organizations such as American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars. The DD214 also unleashes potential for veterans to maximize opportunities for benefits at the federal and state levels.
While the benefits available are extremely broad, a veteran can expect a DD214 is necessary for home loans, civilian employment, social security, burial benefits, education, homeless veteran services, medical services and major discounts offered for veterans. The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) uses the form to determine eligibility for specific benefits, and the Department of Labor uses the form to allow veterans access to unemployment compensation.
In our experience supporting veterans across Harrison County, a surviving spouse or executor of a military veteran’s estate requires the DD214 to deliver burial services with military honors. Some of the easily recognized burial benefits include burial flag, Presidential certificate, grave headstone or marker, the sounding of taps and other burial benefits without cost to the family. For the veteran, you are entitled to your military records free of charge. There are several ways to request a copy of your DD214:
Via the federal government eVetRecs website (https://www.archives.gov/personnel-records-center/dd-214)

Visit the VA website for instructions on how to access your records via MilConnect

- By mail using Form SF 180 (Request Pertaining to Military Records) and mail it to the National Personnel Records Center (NPRC) at 1 Archives Drive, St. Louis, Missouri 63138.
By faxing the completed Form SF 180 to NPRC at (314) 801-9195. You can download Form SF 180

Visit the National Personnel Records Center in person
Contact your local county Veterans Service Officer
Please allow four to six weeks for delivery.
To receive a DD214 quickly, visit the eVetRecs website, and as you go through the various dropdown menus, select “Emergency Request” in the dropdown menu under “Which of these categories best describes why you’re requesting the records?” Unfortunately, you will be unable to see this option until you begin completing the records request process and enter the “Service and Request Details” section. You may also expedite a request via fax using Form SF 180 to the National Personnel Records Center (NPRC) at (314) 801-9195. Make sure to specify the emergency in the “Purpose” section of Form SF 180 before faxing it. If you have any questions, you may call (314) 801-0800, but note that hold times can be rather lengthy.
If interested in learning more about the DD214 or any other claim benefit services, visit us in the Harrison County Annex at 102 West Houston or give us a call at (903) 935-8415 x1291 (Kerry Easley) or x1290 (Donald Hocutt).