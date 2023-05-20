In today’s hectic and often busy pace, it is easy for a veteran to get caught up in daily routine and forget about precious benefits available. As an example, the Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) pays a travel pay reimbursement to eligible veterans for mileage and other travel expenses to and from approved healthcare appointments. This general healthcare reimbursement includes regular transportation and approved meals and lodging expenses, if required.
For veterans, you may be eligible for this reimbursement, if you meet the following:
- You are traveling for care at a VA facility or for VA approved care (community healthcare) at a non-VA health facility in your community, and at least one of the following is true:
- You have a VA disability rating of 30 percent or higher, or
- You are traveling for treatment of a service connected condition, even if your VA disability rating is less than 30 percent, or
- You receive VA pension, or
- You have an income that’s below the VA’s Maximum Annual Pension Rate (MAPR), or
- You are traveling for one of these reasons: a scheduled VA claim examination (Compensation & Pension examination), to get a service dog or for VA approved transplant care.
If eligible, you can file a claim online through the Beneficiary Travel Self Service System (BTSSS) at https://dvagov-btsss.dynamics365portals.us. Veterans can sign in to file a travel claim with an existing login.gov, ID.me, DS Logon or MyHealtheVet account. If you do not have any of these accounts, you can create a free login.gov or ID.me account. For reimbursement, veterans must file a claim on time, i.e., within 30 days of an appointment.
If interested in learning more about travel pay reimbursement or any other claim benefit services, visit us in the Harrison County Annex at 102 W. Houston or give us a call at (903) 935-8415 x1291 (Kerry Easley) or x1290 (Donald Hocutt).